AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-month-old baby in Kaufman County

KEMP, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been activated for a missing 3-month-old baby out of Kaufman County.

The alert was issued for Xyavier Calliste, Jr. just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Kemp Police Department said officers responded to a notification of a possible abduction just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers reported to a shelter that said a woman, identified as abduction suspect Abigail Williams, had arrived with her child on Sunday, leaving on Wednesday.

While Williams is allowed to come and go from the shelter, officials said the child was under CPS custody and ordered to stay at the shelter with his mother.

Williams is now wanted for interfering with child custody.

The child, police said, is on prescription medication that must be taken with formula. The medication was left behind, police said.

Calliste has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs 8 pounds. Williams has brown eyes, brown hair, is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

No vehicle description was given.