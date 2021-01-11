Authorities are searching for Stevie Patrice Johnson who was last seen on Cascade Drive in Glenn Heights.

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl in Glenn Heights, and authorities believe she may be in grave or immediate danger.

Stevie Patrice Johnson was last seen in the 800 block of Cascade Drive just before 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Stevie Patrice Johnson from Glenn Heights, TX, on 11/01/2021. Missouri License Plate CT0D6R. pic.twitter.com/SLgpS11qfb — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) November 2, 2021

Johnson is described as a 5-foot Black female weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force One shoes.

Authorities say the suspect is 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman. She's described as a 5-foot-7 Black female weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black 2017 GMC Terrain with the Missouri license plate CT0D6R