Amy's House for transplant patients opening soon

They're hoping to accommodate those who are lucky enough to get a transplant by providing a home-like environment for them.

TEMPLE, Texas — In the U.S. there are more than 100,000 adults and children currently on the waiting list for a transplant as of September 2020.

In Central Texas, one organization is hoping to accommodate those who are lucky enough to get a transplant by providing a home-like environment for them at a place called Amy's House for Transplant patients.

The project has been in the works for several years and it's finally completed.

John and Margaret Henderson became involved with TRIO Central Texas, Transplant Recipients International Organization, after their daughter Amy died suddenly in 2012.

"We didn't expect her death at all," Mrs. Henderson said.

Amy was a speech therapist who loved working with children, many with autism. She was a registered organ donor and she lives on it at least 70 other people and now her legacy lives on at Amy's House for Transplant Patients and their Families.

"It's a first class facility and I think it's gonna make a big difference in the lives of transplant patients at Baylor Scott and White, and for their families for many years to come and so we're really proud," Mr. Henderson said.

Amy's House is located near Baylor Scott and White in Temple. It's decorated in her favorite color, which is blue along with her favorite flower, the Bluebonnet. It's a home-like environment for transplant patients and their families who travel a long distance and need a place to stay.

"Some people might stay several weeks, some might have to go for three months before they can go back home," Mr. Henderson said.

The Hendersons said Amy's House matches her spirit of giving and helping others and they know she'd be proud.

"She would say way to go, you know, I'm glad you did this," Mrs. Henderson said. "That's what I think she would say and she would know that her legacy of helping people is being carried forward and that's important to us."

There is no official grand opening yet due to Covid-19.

For more information on Amy's House, click here.