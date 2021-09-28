PLAN AHEAD: Lane closures at Behrens Circle in Waco to begin Thursday

WACO, Texas — The video above first aired in March 2021.
All lanes of Behrens Circle under I-35 and the north to south U-turn will be closed Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
According to TxDOT, the crews plan on pouring the deck on the overpass at Behrens Circle as work continues to construct the north I-35 main lanes and overpasses.
Traffic going west will be directed to the I-35 north frontage road where drivers can turn around at North Loop 340 and traffic, according to TxDOT.
Traffic going east will be directed to the I-35 south frontage road where drivers can turn around at US 84/Waco Drive, according to TxDOT.
Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, per TxDOT officials.
Transportation officials encourage the public to plan ahead and to visit waco4bmap.org, for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on I-35 through Waco.