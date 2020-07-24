Q&A | McLennan County health district discusses in-person school delay order

In a surprise for local schools, the McLennan County health district delayed face-to-face classes until after Sept. 7. Here's why they did it and how they decided.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The local health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District ordered all in-person classes will be delayed for all public and private schools on Tuesday. In the order, Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner said schools cannot resume face-to-face cases until after Sept. 7.

The moved surprised local school districts, many of whom had already released plans for the fall, and frustrated parents. 6 News asked Kelly Craine with the McLennan County Public Health district several questions about the decision on Thursday.

Why did you make the decision to postpone face-to-face instruction now?

Craine: "As we got closer to the the date for school to start. More concern arose that... Are we going to be ready? Is this going to be safe? Are we going to see a new larger spike in cases? This is not something that we want to see our county sustain?

What factors was the decision based on?

Craine: "We've seen a steady increase (in cases) since June and we've seen it across all ages. We have seen a steady increase in hospitalization. Fortunately our hospitals are not overwhelmed and they are still taking patients. We want to continue to see that happen...and finally that positivity rate, which is at 22 percent, which is extremely high, we need to get that positivity rate much lower, in single digits, to say that we are safe returning to school."

What do the numbers need to look like for classes to reopen, and will the order be extending if the number are the same as right now?

Craine: "It's impossible to say right now...he reason that this order was put in place is because we saw cases rising. What we saw in June had a lot to do with the reopening. Schools coming back there is a concern that we would have another surge and we just don't have, as a community, the capacity to take on a greater surge than we are already dealing with. It's not just about protecting the schools. It's about protecting the entire community."

Did Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner consult with school districts before making this decision?

Craine: "Our Health authority has been in discussion with the mayor and with the judge and on education calls to discuss the concerns and reality, but ultimately the health district has to make that decision on their own and take responsibility."

Will Dr. Verner be consulting with school districts in the future?

Craine: "We are having a large online meeting. All of these school districts and superintendents have been invited to that. That is going to occur on Friday where they can a little more discussion more in detail in what are the expectations what type of planing do they need to do."

A lot of parents had made a plan based on their kids going back to school and now they have to make another plan and the kids may be home alone. Is this decision worth it?

Craine: "That is a serious issue. You have to respect that this is a change for families and they have to re-adapt and we understand the frustration with that. But our goal is, again, protect the community. A lot of people say children don't get the illness and we know that's not true."