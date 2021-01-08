APD officer dies after car crash while responding to an emergency call

The crash took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer crashed into a tractor-trailer while responding to an urgent call.

Senior Officer Andy Traylor died Saturday evening after being in critical condition at Dell Seton Hospital following the incident.

"He was surrounded by his APD family, obviously by his family, and we're all hurting right now," shared Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon.

"APD is a family," an APD spokesperson said. "When someone is seriously injured like this, it affects each and every one of us."

NEW: Austin police officer Andy Traylor, who was critically injured in a car crash Wednesday while responding to an emergency call, has died. pic.twitter.com/AFiiRiiJxC — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 1, 2021

"Andy was an incredible officer, husband, father and friend and he will be missed by all of us," said Chacon.



APD said the crash took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on FM 969 near Decker Lane. A tractor-trailer was making a U-turn when the officer crashed into it. He was responding to an urgent call.

Officer Traylor leaves behind a wife and five children, ranging in age from two to fifteen. Austin Cops 4 Charities and the Austin Police Department have been and will continue to support the Traylor family during this difficult time. Austin Cops 4 Charities is accepting donations for his family at this link AustinC4C.com.

A procession honoring Officer Traylor was held on Sunday, August 1, at 9 a.m. The procession departed from the loading dock on the north side of Dell Seton in the 1600 block of Red River. Officers from across the area came out to escort his body to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

"He had a heart for service and he put his life on the line for this community, and ultimately made the ultimate sacrifice," said Chacon, following the procession. "We honor him today. And we will honor him tomorrow and we will honor him always going forward."