Applications now open for North Killeen Revitalization Program

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is accepting applications for the North Killeen Revitalization Program, which offers a chance for residents to save thousands of dollars in taxes and fees, the city said in a news release Friday.
The vote was the latest in the city's effort to promote economic development in Historic Downtown and North Killeen.
"The North Killeen Revitalization Program promotes the development and redevelopment of North Killeen and includes incentives for rehabilitation, residential and commercial/ business structures’ rehabilitation, expansion and/or new construction," the city explained.
In other words, the program helps waive development fees of approved projects (building permit-related fees, sign permit fees, demolition permit fees, zoning application fees and more), as well as offer tax incentives and grants.
Are you eligible?
- In order for a property owner/developer/applicant to be eligible to apply for fee waivers, the property owner/developer/applicant:
- Must not be delinquent in paying property taxes for any property owned by the owner/developer or applicant.
- Must not have active Code Enforcement cases or be in arrears with any City account.
- Must not have any City liens filed against any property owned by the applicant, property owner/developer or must have liens paid in full up front