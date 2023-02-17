Applications now open for North Killeen Revitalization Program

This is the latest in the city's effort to promote economic development in Historic Downtown and North Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is accepting applications for the North Killeen Revitalization Program, which offers a chance for residents to save thousands of dollars in taxes and fees, the city said in a news release Friday.

"The North Killeen Revitalization Program promotes the development and redevelopment of North Killeen and includes incentives for rehabilitation, residential and commercial/ business structures’ rehabilitation, expansion and/or new construction," the city explained.

In other words, the program helps waive development fees of approved projects (building permit-related fees, sign permit fees, demolition permit fees, zoning application fees and more), as well as offer tax incentives and grants.

Are you eligible?