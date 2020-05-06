TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous newscast and details a grant awarded to Temple for policing efforts.

A relief fund for those impacted directly by the coronavirus pandemic is now available to Temple residents and businesses.

The City of Temple partnered with United Way of Central Texas and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to create a community relief fund that aims to deliver $360,000 to individuals, families and businesses directly impacted by the pandemic.

The federal funding was allocated as part of the CARES Act. According to a press release, city funds will be used for rent, mortgage and utility relief for residents and local businesses. The program will be administered by United Way of Central Texas in coordination with the Temple Chamber of Commerce.

"This is a vital program that we're proud to provide for out citizens during this trying time," Assistant City Manger Erin Smith said.

Assistance will be available for individuals and families who were employed during the pandemic and are now losing income as a direct result of the shutdown. Income restrictions apply.

Applications are available at United Way's website and can be submitted to covidrelief@uwct.org beginning June 5.

Additionally, the Temple Chamber of Commerce is conducting a survey to determine needs for small businesses from June 3-9 and can be found on the chamber's website. The city is reportedly working with United Way the chamber to develop a small business program to assist local businesses.

Fore more information, visit wearetemplestrong.com.