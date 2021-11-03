Appointments for second vaccine dose now available at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

Vaccine appointments will be available at Abrams gym March 12-17.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Appointments for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, the hospital announced Thursday.

Vaccine appointments will be available at Abrams gym March 12 to March 17.

To make an appointment for their second dose, call 254.288.8888. Active Duty personnel should coordinate with their unit or chain of command, Fort Hood said.

If available, bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card to Abrams gym for their scheduled appointment. CRDAMC will open appointments for first doses at a later date, Fort Hood said.

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center website and social media platforms will continue to post vaccination updates, Fort Hood said.