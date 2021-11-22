Arcing transformer causes power outages in Temple

Temple posted to Facebook crews were responding to the problem around 10:30 a.m.

An arcing transformer was causing power outages in parts of Temple Monday morning, Temple police reported in a Facebook post.

The areas impacted included:

S. 57th Street and SW H K Dodgen Loop

S. General Bruce Drive and SW HK Dodgen Loop

Midway Drive and Hickory Road

The oncor outages map showed 36 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. The estimated time of restoration was 4 p.m.

Arcing usually occurs when a circuit becomes overloaded and overheats, according to Fire Trace.