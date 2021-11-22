Arcing transformer causes power outages in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was posted Nov. 18.
An arcing transformer was causing power outages in parts of Temple Monday morning, Temple police reported in a Facebook post.
The areas impacted included:
- S. 57th Street and SW H K Dodgen Loop
- S. General Bruce Drive and SW HK Dodgen Loop
- Midway Drive and Hickory Road
The oncor outages map showed 36 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. The estimated time of restoration was 4 p.m.
Arcing usually occurs when a circuit becomes overloaded and overheats, according to Fire Trace.
Temple police asked people to avoid the area. They said the repairs could take a few hours.