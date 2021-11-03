Area businesses have differing opinions as mask mandate ends

Some local business owners are still requiring staff to wear masks on shift

WACO, Texas — Central Texas is now a mask-free zone as the mandatory mask mandate instituted by Governor Greg Abbott last summer ended Wednesday.

"I think it’s great. It lets us get back to some of our freedoms I feel we lost as Americans," Owner and Operator of Cheezy's Meat Market in Belton Kevin Stuart said.

Stuart opened his business in the midst of the pandemic this past June and said he's never worn a mask and is glad that he can finally see the faces of his customers.

"I’ve been open since June first of 2020 and half of my customers wear a mask and I can’t tell you what they look like. So, I would like to get to know them, see their face and have them smile at me when they talk to me," Stuart said. "They tell me we have great stuff but I can’t see that smile and that’s what I miss about everything."

The optimism is not shared, however, as many businesses 6 News spoke with said they will require their employees to wear masks and strongly encourage customers to do the same.

"We are going to leave the sign up but we all have to protect ourselves but, at the same time, you can’t force people that don’t want to wear a mask," said Ledia Harwell, co-owner of Pignetti's in Downtown Temple.

Only a few feet away, 2nd Street Emporium is also masking up employees. While they won't require customers to wear them, they are strongly encouraging it.

"If you have worn a mask up until now, I would continue to wear the mask," o-Owner of the Emporium Sally Myers said.

Sally Dickenson with Morrison Gifts in Waco is hopeful for the future but knows that the threat of Covid is not over and is doing everything she can to keep her customers safe.

"We as a staff are still wearing masks and we are encouraging our customers to do so," Dickenson said. "I would like to think we are going to be free of this thing but we’re still going to take precautions because a lot of customers are wary about it."

After almost a year of masking up to help protect each other, business owners are more than welcoming, but hope customers take the same precautions they will as people wait to be vaccinated.

"It is concerning to me. I don’t live in fear of this stuff, I’ve gone about my life, but I think we still need to be really really cautious," said Julia Symmonds of the Emporium. "We invite you to come in, we would prefer you wear a mask, we’re not going to ask you to leave if you don’t but we are going to keep our distance from you."