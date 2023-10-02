Faith leaders visit with Temple High students impacted by not guilty verdict in Carmen DeCruz trial

More than 30 local ministers and pastors across denominations came to the high school to visit with students.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — More than 30 local ministers and pastors visited Temple High School Friday to offer support for students in the wake of the not guilty verdict for former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz.

Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said he knew some of the students might be hurting after the verdict and rally that was held in downtown Temple Thursday night.

The faith leaders were there to let students and staff know they are loved and the community cares about them, according to District Spokesman Jon Wallin.

"The willingness of the pastors to be present to share with the campus is another example of the partnership between the Temple community and Temple ISD," said Dr. Ott.

A jury found DeCruz not guilty Tuesday of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the December, 2019 shooting death of Michael Dean.

An arrest affidavit stated that DeCruz pulled the trigger of his gun while reaching into Dean's car to remove the keys, shooting Dean in the head. DeCruz's defense team however, argued that Dean struck DeCruz's weapon with his own hands, causing it to go off.

DeCruz's body camera footage was a key piece of evidence in the trial. The City of Temple said they were not going to release the footage despite multiple Freedom of Information Act requests from 6 News and other local media.