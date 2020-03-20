BELL COUNTY, Texas — The state of disaster in Bell County left many restaurants to shut down their dine-in services and lose a lot of business in the process. However, area restaurants aren't letting that curb their giving spirit.

La Riv Kitchen and Bar on West Adams Ave. in Temple is limiting staff for the time being, but they're still finding a way to help.

The restaurant is offering curbside pickup in the form of two free meals for struggling families, all you have to do is call ahead so they can get your order ready.

"We have a loyal following and everyone loves our food and they just keep coming back and we really appreciate them for that and in turn, we want to help out those who are in need," Executive Chef Tony Strauss said.

Right across the street from La Riv, Fuzzy's Taco Shop is offering two free kids meals per family per day if you call in the order.

While across town at Chili's on General Bruce Drive, they are waiving delivery fees on orders over 15 dollars and offering emergency relief and sick pay to team members for two weeks.

"During this crisis, the entire service industry has been hit extremely hard. We look forward to the near future when we're all back in our restaurants making our guests feel special," Chili's President Wyman Roberts said.

Meantime H-E-B will provide free next-day curbside ordering and Favor is offering free delivery from local favorites through their app for a limited time.

Everyone is doing a little to help lighten the load during these uncertain times.

The restaurants are also offering their full regular menu for purchase during curbside pickup as well for those who are able. La Riv served 93 people Thursday and will open back up for service Friday at 4 p.m.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Corpus Christi native living with COVID-19: "I'm fine, but I'm so glad I was able to self-quarantine so that I don't spread it"

Nursing home residents #SendTheLove during the coronavirus pandemic

Central Texas COVID-19 live updates | 7 coronavirus cases confirmed in McLennan County 6 in Bell County