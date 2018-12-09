A woman in Waco shot a man in the face late Tuesday night while police said he was trying to strangle her.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton said police were called to the Arlington Farms Apartments in the 1800 block of Primrose just before midnight after getting reports of gunfire.

Police arrived to find a man and woman had been fighting. During the fight, police said the man started to choke the woman.

Police said the man had a gun on him and she somehow got it away from him, ran away and told him to leave her alone. She told police the man tried choking her again and the gun went off -- hitting the man in the face, said Swanton.

Swanton said it was unclear if the woman fired the gun on purpose or if it was accidental.

The man was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive. Police did not make any arrests but Swanton said their investigating was on-going.

© 2018 KCEN