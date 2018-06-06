A woman is in the McLennan County Jail for allegedly assaulting another woman early Wednesday morning at a Bellmead hotel.

Police said around 4:01 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the hotel located in the 700 block of N I-35 Access road.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they could hear women yelling on the floor. They continued to the door and heard one woman yelling she was stabbed as the hotel manager knocked on the door.

The 35-year-old victim opened the door and the suspect, 20-year-old Lauren Morgan was holding a knife. Officers ordered Morgan to put down the knife and she complied.

An investigation found the victim said she met with Morgan at the hotel room where she was staying. The victim claims the reason for two meeting was over an argument involving another woman who was not involved or in the room for the altercation.

As the two argued, the victim told officers Morgan grabbed a knife and stabbed her – causing injuries to her face.

First responders treated the victim at the scene for her facial injuries.

Police arrested Morgan and took her to jail for 1st Degree Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Causing Serious Bodily Injury/ Family Violence. Officials said the family violence charge is due to a previous dating relationship between the victim and the suspect.

