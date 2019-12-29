WACO, Texas — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday at the Costa Esmerelda Apartments in Waco.

Investigators said a 28-year-old man got into an argument with two other men when he was shot. Someone called police at 11:40 a.m. to report that a man was lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Officers arrived and found the man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital where he died.

No description of the shooter has been given.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

