TEMPLE, Texas —
Shots were fired at 34th Street and Heritage Road in Temple after a group of kids got into an argument. The kids ran toward the Crestview Homes apartment complex after the disturbance.
According to the Temple Police Department, there were no injuries.
One kid fired a weapon and another went and grabbed a shotgun. Officers arrested the kids after seeing the shotgun.
The Temple PD is sweeping the area for more evidence.
