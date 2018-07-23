The Navarro County Sheriff's Office destroyed a field of close to 10-thousand marijuana plants Monday not far from a rest stop on I-45 near Richland.

The Sheriff's Office posted several pictures of the plants, some as tall as six feet, to its Facebook page. They spotted the plants with a drone after receiving a tip about suspicious activity in the area. The plants covered a five acre area, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After conducting surveillance operations for several days, Sheriff's Office Narcotics Detectives got a search warrant and went in with the SWAT team, narcotics unit and other department personnel.

The set up included camp sites, portable generators, water pumps and a fully dressed figure lying in a hammock that appeared to be armed with an assault rifle, according to the Sheriff's Office. They said the site was in such a remote area, they had to use a bulldozer to access the location.

This was the second major bust of a marijuana grow operation in as many months. Authorities discovered a field of 17,500 plants in Southern Navarro County on June 12.

"We will continue to seek these illegal domestic marijuana grows in our county and remain diligent in eradicating this type of criminal activity in our county," Sheriff Elmer Tanner wrote in the Facebook post. "I am very proud of our officers efforts and dedication to duty in braving extreme heat to ensure that this marijuana crop does not ever hit our streets."

