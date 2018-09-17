TEMPLE, Texas — An armed robbery suspect is on the run after holding Cracker Barrel employees at gunpoint in Temple, police say.

According to investigators, a man entered the restaurant in the 3600 block of South General Bruce Drive around 5 a.m. Monday as employees were preparing to open for business. The man pulled out a gun and demanded cash, police said.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the man ran away, police said.

None of the employees were injured, investigators said.

Officers searched the area, but could not find the man, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.

