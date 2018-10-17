KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a Family Dollar Store at gunpoint Saturday.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. to the store in the 1000 block of Bacon Ranch Road for reports of a robbery.

According to investigators, the man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the employees, then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was wearing a white mask, a black long sleeve shirt, black pants and blue tennis shoes at the time of the incident.

He is described as black, about 6 feet with a medium build.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- TIPS.

📱 Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now on Android or iPhone!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN