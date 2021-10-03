Armed Services YMCA, Drayton McLane to distribute 4,000 pounds of food to military families

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen has partnered with the Salvation Army of Central Texas and Former Astros Owner Drayton McLane to help military families at Fort Hood. The pair will distribute 4,000 pounds of food to 200 military families on March 11.

Because spring break is just around the corner, this will provide families in need with the meals their children would typically receive at school. According to the ASYMCA, food insecurity has hit military families hard with more than 34 percent of those families who have experienced a loss of dual-income. According to a report by the Military Family Advisory Network, Texas military families struggle with higher rates of food insecurity when compared to military families in the rest of the country.