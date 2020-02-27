WACO, Texas — For the first time in history, an oath of enlistment was conducted by an Army Colonel and Nasa Astronaut 250 miles above the earth.

“When I saw him come up I was really excited thinking, 'Oh, this is really happening,'” Waco ISD senior Lydia Olalde said. "To have a guy enlist us from space was pretty cool."

Olalde will join the National Guard when she graduates high school.

"I joined the National Guard because of the benefits. I get to be a part-time soldier and I can also be in college as well,” Olalde said.

A total of 14 Waco High School and University High School students affirmed their commitment to serve along with 10,000 future soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines from 200 schools across the United States.

“These kids are actually doing it because they see a career path in the army,” U.S. Army Recruiter from Waco Sargent Jose Soto said. “I can honestly see how doing this event and recognizing them for entering into any military branch is a big deal.”

Col. Morgan told students he's still a soldier, just serving in space. This inspired Olalde, even more, to answer the call to defend our country's freedom.

“It feels pretty exciting in a way that I’m serving my country in a way I never thought I would,” Olalde said. “I’m pretty proud of myself for it.”

Olalde said she will start basic training in August.

