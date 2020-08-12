Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base, AP says

U.S. officials said Army leaders are expected to fire or suspend a “significant number” of officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, according to the AP.

FORT HOOD, Texas — U.S. officials said Army leaders are expected to fire or suspend a “significant number” of officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, according to the Associated Press.

It's a dramatic purge intended to correct a command culture they believe failed to address systemic leadership failures and a pattern of violence that included murders, sexual assaults and suicides, according to the AP.

Officials familiar with the matter said Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy will take administrative actions that will remove soldiers from their jobs, and likely trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. Those could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge, according to the AP.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss investigation results not yet made public.

Also, The top brass of the U.S. Army will discuss the independent review of Fort Hood's command and culture in a press conference Tuesday. It was launched in the wake of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen's disappearance and death.

Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood. It wasn’t until June 30, when her dismembered remains were found in a shallow grave near the Leon River in Bell County.