Army veteran makes a difference through mentorship, podcasting

Christopher McPhee hosts a podcast every week called 'The Talk Room Podcast.'

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Talk Room Podcast was started by Christopher McPhee. It's a place, he said, that allows veterans to come together and talk.

"I believe that Veterans don't need medication and therapy, they just want to be heard," McPhee said, adding that's what he knows to be his mission now and why he started the podcast in the first place.

"It's a free space for us to express our feelings, express our thoughts. You know we get angry, we curse at each other, we fight, we cry. We laugh. We joke," he said.

McPhee started his own media company called Green Beret Media and it's where you can see his work and watch all of his podcasts.