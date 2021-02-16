Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies at age 62 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Sorenson, the third CEO in Marriott's history, stepped away from his management role in the company earlier this month just two years after his cancer diagnosis.

BETHESDA, Md. — Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott International, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the hotel announced on Tuesday. He was 62.

Sorenson -- the third CEO in Marriott's history -- stepped away from his management role in the company earlier this month just two years after the company revealed his cancer diagnosis.

“Arne was an exceptional executive – but more than that – he was an exceptional human being,” J.W. Marriott, Jr., executive chairman and chairman of the board, said. "On behalf of the Board and Marriott’s hundreds of thousands of associates around the world, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Arne’s wife and four children. We share your heartbreak, and we will miss Arne deeply.”

It is with a heavy heart that Marriott International announces that our beloved President and CEO, Arne Sorenson, passed away unexpectedly yesterday after a fight with pancreatic cancer. https://t.co/jhKkyQF3SP pic.twitter.com/BpHJnWrjy9 — Marriott International (@MarriottIntl) February 16, 2021

Known for his leadership on difficult national and global issues, Sorenson steered Marriott to make significant progress on diversity, equity and inclusion, environmental sustainability and human trafficking awareness, the company said in a release announcing his death.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement on Sorenson’s passing earlier Tuesday:

“Arne Sorenson was a true visionary who did tremendous things for Marriott and the State of Maryland. In 2019, I had the honor of awarding Arne with the Governor’s International Leadership Award for all of his work and contributions to the community. It was only weeks later when we learned that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Even as he fought this battle throughout 2020, Arne agreed to be part of our Maryland Coronavirus Recovery Task Force, where he was characteristically generous with his time and insight about safely reopening our state.

Arne was such an incredible guy, and I was lucky enough to call him a friend. On behalf of all Marylanders, the First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to the Sorenson family, and to the entire Marriott organization.”

Arne Sorenson was a true visionary who did tremendous things for Marriott and the State of Maryland. On behalf of all Marylanders, the First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to the Sorenson family, and to the entire @Marriott organization. pic.twitter.com/MqNcXwnnBl — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 16, 2021