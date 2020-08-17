Arrest made after shots fired in Harker Heights, police investigating

The Harker Height PD responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 Block of Brittany Way on July 15, where they found shell casings and evidence of a car crash.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Height Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 Block of Brittany Way on July 15, where they found numerous shell casings and evidence of a car crash.

During the investigation, a second scene was found in the 400 Block of East Veterans Memorial Blvd. A vehicle that was struck multiple times from apparent gunfire was found in this area, according to the Harker Heights PD.

The Harker Heights PD coordinated with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on August 11 where they got a complaint authorization for the arrest of Robert Fischman for the offense of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Harker Heights PD.

Officers were told on August 12 that Fischman was at a home in the 600 Block of East Rancier in Killeen, where he was found and arrested. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of another firearm.

Fischman was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Harker Heights PD’s Holding Facility, where the second offense of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

Fischman was arraigned on two felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a separate offense of violation of a court order warrant issued by the Killeen Police Department n August 13.

Fischman was issued a bond of $20,000 for each offense of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and $10,000 for the offense of violation of a court order.

The original investigation for the incident on July 15 remains open. If anyone has information, the Harker Heights PD asks that you contact the Harker Heights Criminal Investigation Division at 254-993-5400.