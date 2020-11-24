Arrest made in Bell County arson investigation

A structure fire that involved a house under construction occurred in the 1900 block of Horatio Street in Nolanville Sunday at about 7:00 pm.

BELTON, Texas — A structure fire that involved a house under construction occurred in the 1900 block of Horatio Street in Nolanville Sunday at about 7:00 p.m.

Harker Heights Police Units were in the area and found the suspect vehicle leaving the scene and fire coming from a house that is under construction. A traffic stop was initiated on the suspect's vehicle. He was arrested.

Willie Lee Williams was arrested without incident and charged with arson for the fire that happened on Horatio St. This was the seventh fire that involved houses under construction in the area since August 17.

Investigators have determined the cause of the following fires to be intentional:

August 24 – 1909 High Ridge Trl.

November 13 – 2138 Mercer St.

November 22 – 1921 Horatio St.

A multi-agency investigation was initiated by the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office, the Harker Heights Police Department, the Bell County Organized Crime Task Force, the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety Tech Unit and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.