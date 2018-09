BELTON — A Bell County Constable arrested a Temple man early Friday morning in connection to a shooting last month in Belton.

Eric Lee Anzaldua, 29, was charged with deadly conduct for the shooting that happened August 8 at the Harris Community Center, according to Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer.

The victim was found shot in the back but would not provide any information to authorities. Romer said he was released from the hospital the next day.

