TEMPLE, Texas — An arrest was made Monday in connection with the beating death of a man at an Econo Lodge in Temple, police said.

Montreal Wright, 28, was taken into custody int he 200 block of N General Bruce Drive during a traffic stop, according to police.

Wright was taken to the Bell County Jail. He is charged with murder.

According to Temple police, officers were called just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 12 to the hotel in the 1000 block of North General Bruce Drive. Investigators found Manish Patel, 44, had been beaten by someone who left the scene before police arrived.

Patel was taken to Baylor Scott and White where he died on Feb. 17.

Officials originally called the incident an assault, but upgraded the case to a homicide, police said.

Investigators believe others were present during the beating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.