TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said it arrested a 25-year-old man on a murder charge, after an investigation determined the death of a 59-year-old man on Oct. 28 was a homicide.

The man's death was originally thought to be a cardiac-obvious death, but the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science's autopsy found it was a homicide by strangulation, the department said in a press release.

A man was found dead at the 1300 block of South 35th Street on Oct. 28, and police went to the scene at about 8:30 a.m., the release said.

Coby Sebesta was arrested on a murder charge related to Mark Sebesta's homicide, the department said.

Temple police said it first arrested Coby Sebesta on Oct. 28 on a criminal arrest warrant for another agency.

JP Duffield field the warrant for Mark Sebesta's murder on Dec. 20, the department said.

