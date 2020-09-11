Arrest | Man arrested by Lorena PD for avoiding arrest, stolen vehicle

The driver, identified as Hugo Vargas, 31, of Dallas, was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle

LORENA, Texas — A Lorena police officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving northbound on Interstate Highway 35 on Monday shortly after midnight for a traffic violation. The vehicle refused to yield and continued on the Interstate, according to the Lorena Police Department.

Additional agencies were also notified and came to assist.

The vehicle finally came to a stop at the H-E-B store in Bellmead. The driver, identified as Hugo Vargas, 31, of Dallas, was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle. a 3rd-degree felony, and an outstanding warrant from Dallas County for engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Lorena PD.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the vehicle that Vargas was driving was stolen out of San Antonio over the weekend. Vargas was also charged with unauthorized use of a tor motor. There were no injuries sustained during this event, according to the Lorena PD.