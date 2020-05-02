TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple police review of the arrest of a man with special needs has determined the officer did not violate any department policies or procedures during the arrest, according to a press release from the City of Temple.

Officer Jacob Perkins arrested Sergei Hall on Jan. 14 near the intersection of South 31st St. and Southwest HK Dodgen Loop.

Perkins was called to the area after getting a report that Hall was walking in and out of traffic, while flailing his arms and yelling.

The review determined that Perkins tried to detain Hall to check on his well-being and to prevent him from entering back into the roadway for his safety.

Hall did not comply and walked quickly away from the officer and into a lane of traffic.

Hall was close enough to an oncoming vehicle that as it passed him, he pushed off of the vehicle with his right hand, according to the review.

In order to prevent either of them from getting injured, Perkins used a controlled takedown of Hall in a grassy area and arrested him for evading arrest/detention.

The department chose to review the arrest to determine if Perkins followed the proper policies regarding how officers should interact with people who have special needs.

The Bell County Attorney’s office accepted the criminal charge and is continuing to work with Temple police to provide assistance to Hall in hopes of preventing future incidents.

