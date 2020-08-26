Arrested | Waco officer locates stolen vehicle with pistol, marijuana inside

A Waco police officer located a stolen vehicle in the area of N 18th and Proctor Tuesday evening.

WACO, Texas — A Waco police officer located a stolen vehicle in the area of N 18th and Proctor Tuesday evening. The officer followed the vehicle and was able to confirm the vehicle was still stolen, but the driver of the vehicle began to try to lose her, according to the Waco Police Department.

The officer was able to stop the vehicle near N. 19th St. and Liveoak.

At the time, there were two people inside of the vehicle who were both cooperative with the officers. The driver of the vehicle, Damarquise Brewer, was placed under arrest, according to the Waco PD.

Brewer was also in possession of a pistol and marijuana that was found in the driver's side door. He also had illegal pills in his pocket.

Brewer was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a Weapon, according to the Waco PD.

The passenger involved in the stop was identified and later released from the scene.