Art and creativity surround Waco at its annual Waco Cultural Arts Fest

WACO, Texas — The 18th annual Waco Cultural Arts Fest will celebrate art and culture throughout Waco, as it will showcase artists and creators in the area.

The festival is a three-day event that will begin Sept. 30th at 6 p.m. and will continue throughout Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Indian Spring Park and the Waco Convention Center University Parks Drive in downtown Waco.

The event will feature artists, live music, dance, poetry, food and art activities for the entire family. Activities will include wood sculpture, painting, mask making and more.

For more information on the event and its itinerary visit here.