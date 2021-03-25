Art exhibit featuring Mexican American veterans coming to Temple

The exhibit, "Portraits from the Barrios," is coming to the area for one day only on March 29.

TEMPLE, Texas — Help Heal Veterans is hosting an art exhibit next week, showcasing a collection of 20 portraits featuring Mexican American veterans.

The exhibit, "Portraits from the Barrios," is a historical documentary of veterans, painted by Austin artist Franklin Mendez. It documents the different "barrios," or neighborhoods, veterans live in within the community.

Additionally, veterans featured in the portraits have volunteered to attend the exhibit, giving attendees the opportunity to interact with and hear veterans talk about their experiences.

"We are thrilled to bring this experience to our community of veterans," Trish Alger, Temple-based Help Heal Veterans Craft Care Specialist, said. “Our Vietnam Veterans need a platform to be heard, and we can’t think of a better way than to present it through art."

The exhibit will be open one day only on Monday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Help Heal Veterans, 819 S. 5th St. in Temple.