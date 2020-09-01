BELL COUNTY, Texas — The suspects in the above photo have committed several robberies in Killeen between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.
The first suspect is described to be in his mid 30s and approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a yellow pocket.
The second suspect is said to be in his 40s and approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, beanie cap, and carrying a backpack.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1000.
