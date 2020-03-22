TEMPLE, Texas — Studies show that amid the coronavirus pandemic 1 in 5 American households are facing job layoffs, or reduced work hours. With the unemployment rate increasing, the number of people heading to food banks is also going up.

Central Texas Food Bank feeds nearly 50,000 people a week across Central Texas, and now they are seeing a 30 percent increase to that number.

CTX Food Bank CEO Derrick Chubb said that just this week the numbers skyrocketed.

"Normally we see 100 families at our mobile food pantry," Chubbs said. "Yesterday we had 315."

The pantry has locations across 21 counties, and their main source of donations comes for grocery stores. With people continuing to stock up on groceries problems are presented to food banks.

"Its concerning because our main food supply comes from local grocery outlets," Chubb said.

Chubb also wanted to make it clear to only use the food banks if you are in desperate need.

"Please do not use us just because you can't find something at the grocery store," Chubb said. "Leave that to our friends and neighbors who are in need."

To find a location nearest you and their business hours - which have most likely changed due to the coronavirus - go to the Central Texas Food Bank website.

If you are interested in donating to your local pantry please click here.