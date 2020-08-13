Gatesville teen fighting rare cancer, tests positive for COVID-19

Kyle Strmiska has Mesechymal Chonodrosarcoma. He has a tumor on his jaw and it pushes on his brain. They got the official cancer diagnosis on August 6.

GATESVILLE, Texas — A Gatesville teen is facing a tough start to his senior year. Kyle Strmiska was diagnosed with cancer on August 6. On top of that, he received results Wednesday that he tested COVID-19 positive.

"It's called Mesechymal Chonodrosarcoma," Strmiska said.

His mother, Mandy Ward said it is a very rare tumor. It is on his jaw and pushes on his brain.

"It was very devastating to hear the words," Ward said.

This all happened during Texas football season. Strmiska is number 58 on the Gatesville Hornets' football team.

"I've been kind of taking it hard not being able to play football this year, but I'm still there supporting the team," Strmiska said.

Ward compares their journey to a rollercoaster. On Wednesday, it went through another loop after Strmiska's COVID-19 test came back positive.

Strmiska took two COVID-19 tests, one was taken in Houston, on Tuesday. He and his family learned that one test was negative and the one taken in Houston came back positive.

"I don't understand how one could be positive, one could be negative, but they also said there is false negatives and false positives," Strimska said.

They are acting as if he has tested positive. Ward said it will not be slowing down his treatment. On Friday, he will get his port put in. On Saturday, he will begin chemotherapy.

For many, this would be a lot to take it, but Strmiska stuck to his positive attitude. He told 6 News about his appreciation for the community's support.

“It gives me hope. Everybody that wants me to make it through,” Strmiska said.

With all of this going on, they take it day-by-day and focus on the positive.

Through it all Strmiska still has his team to lean on, even if he can't be with them on the field.

"They've really shown me like I don't need to give up like I need to keep fighting and like they are the reason behind my fighting to keep going and get better,"' Strmiska said.

If you would like to donate to the family, they have set up a gofundme.