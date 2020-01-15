KILLEEN, Texas — One mother was outraged last week after she picked up her son and saw his face covered in snot and then said his diaper was not changed.

Hundreds of people took to social media to share their thoughts. 6 News wanted to answer some questions and give you the tools to be able to research your local day care for yourself.

Log on to the Texas Health and Human Services website and you can enter your local day care to learn about past "deficiencies" or problems flagged. Texas Health and Human Services is in charge of regulations for day cares.

The website breaks down inspections, assessments, self-reported incidents and reports. All of them can layout deficiencies.

On the website, you can see when the deficiencies happened when the correction was evaluated and what happened. The website recaps deficiencies from the last five years.

If you picked a day care and notice signs of neglect or abuse you need to go through the Department of Family and Protective Services.

"If it's an emergency they need to call 911 and then follow up the call with our statewide intake center which is open 24/7 and make a report of their concerns so that those concerns can be looked into," John Lennan with DFPH said.

Lennan recommends touring a day care to see if it is the right fit.

"See for yourself. See if you think your child would be comfortable. See if you feel that the staff is interacting with the children appropriately," Lennan said.

