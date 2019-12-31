NEW ORLEANS — Entering the season, the only people who saw Baylor becoming as good as it did were the people in the locker room.

The meteoric rise the Bears made from last season to the 2019 season, was mirrored in one of its defensive stars.

James Lynch was always a really solid defensive end for the green and gold. This year, Lynch exploded onto the national scene becoming Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and setting records along the way.

There's a great chance that on Saturday's this fall you saw Lynch get to the quarterback, which he did a lot.

“They make it easy for me. So whenever I make a play, it's not me, it's really them doing their jobs and letting me shine," Lynch said.

A junior out of Round Rock High School, Lynch was part of Baylor head coach Matt Rhule's first recruiting class.

As a freshman in 2017, Lynch played in 11 of the Bears' 12 games. Since making his debut against UTSA that year, Lynch has been like Iron Man, appearing in every game.

Lynch won not only Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year but unanimous All-American honors.

“Whenever you have a good player on a team, you have to have good players everywhere. So, for me to have any of these awards, it wouldn't have been possible without anyone else. Even the offense, special teams, and especially the defense, Lynch said.”

The humble defensive end has been a huge part of Baylor's defense, which SP+ has rated as the top defense in the Big 12 following the Big 12 title game in early December.

Lynch’s teammates saw this type of season coming because of who Lynch is in the locker room.

He lives and breathes football, just like us three. Like we'll meet up, link up, in Coach O's office and watch film all day,” defensive tackle Bravvion Roy said.

“Then you've got Lynch on one side who's, you know what I’m saying, an elite pass rusher. He gets to the backfield and causes a lot of havoc, a lot,” linebacker Terrel Bernard said.

Lynch is hoping to put on a show in prime time as the Bears take center stage against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Lynch is eligible for the NFL draft, however, he said he hasn't thought about whether he will stay at Baylor or go to the league. He said he's focused on the game against Georgia.

