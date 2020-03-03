KILLEEN, Texas — Monika Drummond bought a 2011 Volkswagen Golf at Platinum Autoplex on Oct. 26. She was happy with the car except for one issue, the power locks didn't work. Drummond put down $2,000 on the vehicle in October and said that Platinum Autoplex promised to fix the issue in the next few days.

"I left it there for two weeks and came to pick it up. It wasn't ready," Drummond said.

Three months later, the vehicle was still not fixed and Drummond was out of patience. So, she contacted 6 News for help.

6 News Reporter Andrew Moore visited the dealership on Jan. 30 and was eventually contacted by the owner, Jay Frank. Frank said the dealership had been working hard to fix the vehicle and had taken it to three different repair shops while providing Drummond a loaner car. Moore then told Frank that Drummond contacted the office manager and asked for her money back, and Frank looked into the situation personally.

Not long after, Frank said he was going to get a new door for the vehicle which should solve the issue. He said the vehicle should be repaired in 10 days.

Drummond said Monday that the car lot kept their word, though she had never heard of the door replacement until we contacted Platinum Autoplex.

"When you showed up and started asking questions that's when it was, 'Okay. We might have to replace the door,'" Drummond said. "I kept calling for updates and no one could tell me what was going on."

Drummond then to us the car lot had everything fixed by Feb. 13. It was 10 business days just like Frank said.

"They did defiantly follow through and take care of that. They made sure that all the locks work, the hatchback works, all that is good," Drummond said. "They checked everything and verified it was all good."

Drummond said she saw an immediate difference once we got involved and the only thing the car needed after this was a good wash.

"When you guys got involved it happened within two weeks when I had already been going on three months," Drummond said. "It took you getting involved before the owner addressed me personally to make sure this sped through and was getting handled."

