TEMPLE, Texas — As station an national officials advise people to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, local business' are seeing less foot-traffic than usual.

This week thousands of business' ordered employees to work from home, and restaurants are having an especially hard time staying open with little to no customers coming through their doors.

Megg's Cafe in Temple said that while people are still coming in to dine, the numbers are less than they normally see.

"Its been pretty normal but we see the drop-off of customers come earlier than usual," Megg's Manager Elisa Espinoza said.

Many people are fearful to go out and eat in public places, so Megg's is making sure that people feel comfortable when they come to the restaurant.

"We are wiping down menus after each use, cleaning down the high traffic areas every hour on the hour, and we now switched to single use condiments," Espinoza said.

Pignetti's Italian Restaurant in Temple has also been hit hard by the coronavirus.

"We have seen 20 to 30 percent less people in the building than we normally see," Owner Clinton Harwell said. "It's hard to figure out how much food to order or how much staff to have because then you have to do payroll and there is no revenue."

Pignetti's had to close early on a usually busy Sunday evening because they only had one reservation.

Church closures have also contributed to empty restaurants. Both Megg's and Pignetti's rely on the "after church brunch rush."

"With no church downtown we didn't get the full brunch crowd we normally do," Harwell said.

Both restaurants said they began feeling these effects earlier in the week, but Harwell is optimistic that it will pass.

"After three or four days people are going to get sick of sitting inside with kids and families and want to come out." Harwell said.

