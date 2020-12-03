WACO, Texas — The cancellation of Spring at the Silos event made a big impact on vendors, causing some to pack up and leave.

However, that didn't stop local businesses from setting up shop a few blocks from Magnolia.

Lori Davidson began her own market in March 2019, called LulaBelle's Spring Market Days. She said now they're just trying to make the most out of an unfortunate situation.



"So we have a lot of tourists that have made commitments to be here. They have their hotels, their flights and so they're out and about and having fun,” Davidson said.

A total of 75 different vendors from across Central Texas showed up no matter the circumstances, like Maggie Blair owner of Margarit Co.



“People are like we're here so let's enjoy the town while we're here,” Blair said.

As a Waco business owner, Blair has been part of this market since it began, but this year she said her sales are not exactly what she expected.



"You can't predict it and you just have to roll with the punches,” Blair said. “That's what entrepreneurship is like."

Although local businesses have taken a pretty big hit, Blair said they're all sticking together and supporting one another.

First-timer Glenda Bracknann, owner of Pixie Suds, said her sales haven't been great, but she said she knows it's just the first day.

"We have a good steady flow, which we didn't think we were going to have.” Bracknann said.



Many vendors wait all year for this event, and now all that's left is to remain optimistic.



“I'm hoping people come, so come on out everybody,” Bracknann said.



As far as the health scare, Davidson said they are doing the best they can to keep everyone safe.



"We have hand sanitizer stations in quite a few areas, and all the vendors were packed with hand sanitizers in their bag, so we're just taking precautions and everybody is having a great time,” Davidson said.

LulaBelle’s Spring Market Days is open to the public from Thursday, March 12 to Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

