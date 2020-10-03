TEXAS, USA — Health officials have been constantly monitoring the coronavirus as more information and cases are reported.

"No matter how well-prepared you think you are, there's always something that you go, 'You know what I didn't look at this yet,'" Bell County Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. "So, you're always kind of in that stage of keeping those plans evolved especially as the situation changes."

Over at McLennan County's Health District, they had meetings once a week in February.

"Now, we meet daily to ensure we have the latest updates from the C.D.C.," Dr. Brenda Gray said.

Spring Break is in full swing and local districts are addressing the virus.

"We are focusing on disinfecting and cleaning all week at every campus. We also disinfected all Transformation Waco Schools over the weekend to be proactive for the Spring Break Academy," Waco ISD Executive Director for Communications Josh Wucher said.

McLennan County Health District said there would be testing in the county possibly by the end of the week.

"The private or the general commercial testing centers will have it by the end of the week," Dr. Gray said.

For additional questions about the coronavirus, you can reach out to the local health districts. McLennan County has a specific number set up at 254-750-1890.

