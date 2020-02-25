TEMPLE, Texas —

Along 31 St. in Temple near Baylor Scott and White, multiple businesses have closed their doors.

Potbelly’s, Rocket Fizz, Lily’s Cakes and Mama Fu’s have all closed in the area known as "The District".

“So we were open for exactly 2 years and 7 months,” Owner of Lily’s Cake Lilian Halabi said. “My team and I tried everything. Every single thing.”

Lily’s Cakes closed the Temple location in February. Halabi said two issues were access and high rent prices.

“It's a very high traffic area so we thought, ‘This is perfect. It's going to be a mine.’ It was not,” Halabi said. “It was draining us mentally, physically, financially, so it was time to take the decision.”

But for another business, Estelle Nail Salon, they are not having the same problem.

“This is a really good location for the business,” Manager Thi Dang said.

With multiple businesses gone from the area, the community is still waiting to see what is coming next.

The building owner of what used to be Potbelly's, Brian Lent, said something is going into the building, but he could not elaborate.

