TEMPLE, Texas — Questions swirled around what will happen with the 7 Seas Aquarium set to open in the Temple Mall.

According to the aquarium's General Curator Fidel Junco, the goal is to be open by the end of January. He said he has spoke with the planning department and nothing has changed since the beginning.

There is still more ahead for the aquarium before it can be completed. According to Laurie Simmons with the City of Temple, no permits for the aquarium have been filed or approved. Junco said they have filed for their state of Texas license.

According to Simmons, a building remodel permit to include plumbing and electrical is needed. The process will not be able to start until the permits are approved.

The City and Junco plan to meet on Jan. 23 to discuss the aquarium. The city said they meet regularly with businesses to discuss permits.

The 7 Seas Aquarium also took to Facebook addressing rumors, including whether or not they are a scam. They are not, but if you would like a refund on the pre-sale passes they just need you to request that refund.

If you are not comfortable with purchasing tickets before they open, they said to wait until the aquarium is set up.

Popular on KECNTV.com: