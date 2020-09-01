SALADO, Texas —

Salado Glassworks is officially staying in Salado.

In July, 6 News did a story on the business's plan move to Georgetown. This was a big deal, considering the glass blowing shop has called Salado home for the past eight years.

Salado Glassworks owner Gail Allard said he started to rethink the move after he spoke with his son.

“We can blow glass anywhere but we can’t be Salado Glassworks anywhere else,” he said. “So from that moment, and then having me son tell me, you know, ‘Stay’ it was kind of like a it was all I needed to think about, see, and hear to stay in town.”

Salado Glassworks has been described as a beacon for the local art community.

"He is really the anchor of the south side of Salado, Salado Glassworks is and if they had left it would have left a giant hole in the culture and the arts community here in Salado," K.D. Hill with Barrow Brewing said.

Along with staying in Salado, Allard is partnering with a group of families to create another business, Rio Salado. A new restaurant right by the Salado Glassworks building. They have an aggressive timeline to get it running and hope it will be ready in March.

