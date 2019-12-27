TEMPLE, Texas — Temple mother Stacy Sanders already had presents under the tree for Christmas but Wednesday afternoon her kids got an extra gift they won't forget.

A friend of Sander's daughter called to ask if they could come by, but there was someone else knocking at the door.

"My four year old son answered the door and it was actually Santa," Sanders said. "He was like 'oh my gosh Santa is here!' He ran to the door and hugged him and took pictures and was just ecstatic. Even my two year old was excited and not scared. Normally he is scared of Santa but he went to him and gave him high fives."

Sanders said Santa had a truck loaded up with several hundred presents and had been traveling through the neighborhood passing them out. The presents came from the Temple community after event organizers collected money throughout the year to bring to kids in need.

The organizers wished to remain anonymous but have worked the toy drive for several years. Santa told 6 News on the phone, he hopes to return next year to help with another drive.

"I think it was really magical for the kids. A lot of kids in this area they are suffering and they don't have a lot," Sanders said. "That touched the hearts of the parents and I know it touched the hearts of the kids."

