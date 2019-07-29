FORT HOOD, Texas — The 1-7 Cav of the 1st Cavalry Division welcomed friends and family Monday in the fields where they spent the last week, training and getting ready for whatever comes next.

They also reenlisted three soldiers on top of a tank in the middle of a dusty field that allows them to train for foreign and domestic enemies.

"I want to great things," Sgt. Aechere Crump, a 10-year Army veteran who just signed up for six more years, said. "I want to encourage the younger generation to follow in the footsteps of defending our freedom."

Lt. Col. Richard Groen, a commander of the 1-7 Cav said Monday was a special day for the soldiers as well as their families and friends.

"What a great day today," he said. "We have an opportunity to showcase our nation's lethality, and we get to highlight some of our heroes that chose, once again, to raise their right hand and sacrifice for our nation by choosing to serve."

Crump said over the next six years her job is to improve as a soldier and leader.

"To do my job and to do it well, that's the only thing I can do," Crump said. "Keep learning along the way. Keep acknowledging my mistakes and learn from them."

The soldiers were more than happy to continue their service.

"I love everything about the Army. It's a great atmosphere," Sgt. Brittany Singleton, who also reenlisted, said. "I love everything about being a part of a team so reenlisting and continuing my service was a no-brainer for me."

Singleton also said service is her legacy-- a legacy she's proud to continue.

"My Dad was in the service for 16 years," Sgt. Singleton said. "Just seeing his sense of duty and his sense of integrity was really ground into me growing up. I knew I wanted to continue the legacy."

Lt. Col. Groen, who has served for 19 years, said seeing his soldiers stay and recommit makes him feel incredibly proud.

"That's what makes this nation and this country so amazing," Groen said. "We'll lay down everything and do what we have to do to get the job right, to answer the call for the nation and then continue the fight forward."

Following the swearing-in ceremony, a few pictures and handshakes later, Crump said she knows there's more work to be done. That fact wasn't far from her mind as she enjoyed the moment on family day with her wife not far from her side.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure we stay secure," Crump said.