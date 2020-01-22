TEMPLE, Texas — Bill Creech celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday with a party featuring his family and friends.

The WWII veteran was also surprised with an appearance from the Second Infantry Division Association, who presented him with a special gift. The association gave him a flag that was flown over their headquarters in Korea and a plaque thanking him for his dedication.

The Second Infantry Division was the division in which he fought under in World War II from 1939 to 1945. Serving in WWII is something he often shares with his family.

"He is a walking history book," Colleen Eddy said. "My grandchildren and their friends have been able to hear his stories."

With 100 trips around the sun, you would think there is a secret to living such a long life. His family said otherwise.

"He just laughs a lot," Creech's his daughter Sandra Creech said. "He always said a day without laughter is a day not worth living."

As for Bill himself, he told 6 News the best lesson he has learned.

"Listen you would be surprised how much you learn when you just listen," Creech said.

Creech is now the oldest living soldier to serve in WWII in his division.

